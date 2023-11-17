Welcome back to Musings from the Mountains, where Keenan Cummings and Zach Anderson dive into WVU sports, including football and men's basketball.

As the season goes along, Keenan and Zach will react to and cover all breaking news in WVU athletics, provide viewers with information, opinions and analysis after games and also give insight about storylines around WVU sports.

West Virginia was crushed in their last game against Oklahoma 59-20, but they get a chance to face a two-win Cincinnati Bearcats team, that just recorded its first Big 12 Conference win in program history a week ago, defeating Houston.

With a 6-4 record, the Mountaineers get a chance to bounce back at home versus the Bearcats, facing off against Cincinnati in the team's final home game. Saturday is also senior day with a ceremony honoring and enshrining former leader and winningest head coach Don Nehlen.

Keenan and Zach are joined by special guest Jason Stamm, editor at BearcatReport.com, to give us all of the information for Saturday's game. Here is the link to the 11th episode of Musings from the Mountains this season.