Musings from the Mountains | Episode 126

WVSports.com's Keenan Cummings and Jared Serre discuss West Virginia's struggles against Baylor two weeks ago and what changes they hope the Mountaineers have made headed into this weekend. Then, the guys discuss what TCU will throw at West Virginia as the two Big 12 bottom dwellers meet this Saturday.

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @JaredSerre

•Like us on Facebook