Welcome back to Musings from the Mountains, where Keenan Cummings and Zach Anderson dive into WVU sports, including football and men's basketball.

As the season goes along, Keenan and Zach will react to and cover all breaking news in WVU athletics, provide viewers with information, opinions and analysis after games and also give insight about storylines around WVU sports.

After a heart-breaking last-second loss against Houston, West Virginia football drops to 4-2 and returns home for the first time in three weeks to face off against a surging Oklahoma State team that is coming off wins over Kansas and Kansas State.

Next up for WVU on Saturday is a matchup with the Cowboys, set to kickoff at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN. Keenan and Zach are joined by special guest Jeff Johnson, publisher of O-State Illustrated, to give us all of the information for Saturday's game. Here is the link to the eighth episode of Musings from the Mountains this season.