Welcome back to Musings from the Mountains, where Keenan Cummings and Zach Anderson dive into WVU sports, including football and men's basketball.

As the season goes along, Keenan and Zach will react to and cover all breaking news in WVU athletics, provide viewers with information, opinions and analysis after games and also give insight about storylines around WVU sports.

West Virginia worked in dominance in their last game, defeating BYU 37-7 at home to become bowl eligible for the third time under head coach Neal Brown. WVU dominated offensively, with Brown's highest scoring margin at WVU against another FBS opponent.

With a 6-3 record, the Mountaineers head on the road to play in a tough environment, facing off against the Oklahoma Sooners for potentially the final time. OU has lost two straight while West Virginia is on a two-game winning streak.

Keenan and Zach are joined by special guest Jesse Crittenden, staff writer at OUInsider.com, to give us all of the information for Saturday's game. Here is the link to the 10th episode of Musings from the Mountains this season.