During his time in Raleigh, Carter hauled in 118 catches for 1,906 yards and 10 touchdowns while playing a total of 2,264 snaps over his four season with the Wolfpack. This past season Carter caught 25 passes for 406 yards and a pair of touchdowns but was limited to just 9 games due to injury.

Carter, 6-foot-3, 215-pounds, had originally committed to Penn State but elected to flip his pledge to the Mountaineers giving the program an experienced wide receiver option. The decision is one that is interesting considering the fact that the Mountaineers open up against the Nittany Lions next year.

West Virginia has landed a valuable piece from the transfer portal with a commitment from North Carolina State wide receiver Devin Carter.

The experienced wide receiver started a total of 41 of his 49 total games played in Raleigh.

Carter averaged 16.1 yards per catch during his career and was used out wide on 93.5-percent of his snaps. He was successful in contested catch situations reeling in 28 of 62 attempts.

The North Carolina native entered the transfer portal Dec. 13 which led to a number of scholarship offers including West Virginia, Penn State and Georgia State.

Carter spent five years with the Wolfpack but redshirted during his first season and has an additional year due to the COVID-19 season during the 2020 campaign. That gives him one season left to play.

West Virginia targeted a number of transfer portal wide receivers this off-season and Carter fills a major void after the program lost their top four pass catchers to graduation and the transfer portal from last year. Carter is the second wide receiver to select the program from the portal joining Kent State slot wide receiver Ja’Shaun Poke but the two are entirely different types of pass catchers.

Overall, Carter is the seventh player to commit to West Virginia out of the transfer portal this off-season as the Mountaineers look to rebuild the roster after last season.

WVSports.com will have more with Carter in the near future.