WVSports - NCAA Snapshot for the West Virginia basketball team

NCAA Snapshot for the West Virginia basketball team
West Virginia is looking to get back into the NCAA Tournament after it wasn't played a season ago and WVSports.com takes a look at where the Mountaineers sit in that regard as well as where the program could be seeded.
Here is our first edition looking at where the program currently sits in the overall quest to make another return to the tournament with conference play now underway.
Here are where things stand today.
|Metric
|Results
|Analysis
|
Overall Record
|
9-4
|
West Virginia has taken care of business for the most part and even the losses have been to quality clubs, including three inside the top ten.
|
Big 12 Record
|
2-3
|
The Mountaineers have lost two road games and a home game to a top five team in the opening month of league play.
|
Strength of Schedule
|
7
|
It's early in the year but you can't argue that West Virginia hasn't played a challenging slate even in a very unique season.
|
NET Rankings
|
No. 21
|
West Virginia is still sitting pretty when it comes to the NET rankings.
|
Bad Losses
|
None
|
West Virginia has lost three games to teams perched inside the top ten and a road game against a very talented Okalaoma team on short prep.
As of today West Virginia is a virtual lock for the NCAA Tournament. But where are the Mountaineers currently projected to end up?
--ESPN projects West Virginia as a No. 4 seed in Region 3. That would pit the Mountaineers against No. 13 UAB.
--According to Bracketmatrix.com, which tallies a number of different brackets, West Virginia is listed in each of them with the highest seed No. 3 and the lowest a No. 8. Overall the Mountaineers are currently average projected on the No. 5 line.
