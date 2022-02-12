NCAA Snapshot for the West Virginia basketball team
West Virginia is looking to get back into the NCAA Tournament after exiting in the Round of 32 last season and WVSports.com takes a look at where the Mountaineers sit in that regard as well as where the program could be seeded.
Here is our first edition looking at where the program currently sits in the overall quest to make another return to the tournament with conference play now underway.
Here are where things stand today.
|Metric
|Results
|Analysis
|
Overall Record
|
14-9
|
West Virginia snapped a seven game losing streak when the Mountaineers knocked off Iowa State this week
|
Big 12 Record
|
3-7
|
West Virginia scored a win at home to move to 3-7 in the league.
|
Strength of Schedule
|
28
|
West Virginia is starting to see the schedule pick up with conference play now under way.
|
NET Rankings
|
59
|
West Virginia has recorded three quadrant one wins on the season to date.
|
Bad Losses
|
none
|
The Mountaineers have nine losses but eight to quadrant one teams.
As of today West Virginia is trending down for the NCAA Tournament. But where are the Mountaineers currently projected to end up?
--ESPN projects West Virginia as one of the first four out of the field.
--According to Bracketmatrix.com, which tallies a number of different brackets, West Virginia is listed on the bubble with the highest being a 10 seed and the lowest not included in the field.
