West Virginia is looking to get back into the NCAA Tournament after missing the field last season and WVSports.com takes a look at where the Mountaineers sit in that regard as well as where the program could be seeded.
Here is our first edition looking at where the program currently sits in the overall quest to make another return to the tournament with conference play now underway.
Here are where things stand today.
NCAA Tournament Resume
Metric
Result
Analysis
Overall Record
11-7
West Virginia took care of business in the non-conference but has started 1-5 in the Big 12 Conference.
Big 12 Record
1-5
West Virginia dropped their first five Big 12 games to open up in a hole but recorded a win over TCU.
Strength of Schedule
12
West Virginia has played a challenging schedule through the early stages of the season.
NET Rankings
24
The Mountaineers are still looking good in terms of the NET ranking but it's time to start winning games.
Bad Losses
None
West Virginia has no bad losses at this stage.
As of today West Virginia is projected into the NCAA Tournament in some brackets. But where are the Mountaineers currently projected to end up?
--ESPN projects West Virginia as one of the last four teams in as a No. 11 seed against Ohio State in Dayton.
--According to Bracketmatrix.com, which tallies a number of different brackets, West Virginia is listed as a No. 11 seed with the highest being a 6 seed and the lowest not listed in the projected field.