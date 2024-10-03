PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WOFlCV0pZRko5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVY4WUJXSllGSjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1WOFlCV0pZRko5Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Neal Brown gets ready for Oklahoma State game during weekly radio show

Wesley Shoemaker • WVSports
Staff Writer

On Thursday night, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown held his radio show as the Mountaineers prepare to face Oklahoma State this weekend.

Brown discussed how his team handled the bye week, his expectations as they hit the road this week, as well as how the bye week can be used to self-evaluate.

Bye Week Recap

Advertisement

The biggest thing that the bye week brought was a chance for the Mountaineers to get healthy after what Brown called a physical first four games.

"Three of those four games were really physical and three intense games," Brown said.

Brown added there were multiple guys that would've been unavailable had WVU played last Saturday instead of being off, but they will now be good to go this weekend. Brown added the break was able to give guys a physical break but also a mental break which he thinks is necessary for his team.

"I think bye weeks to me is where we’ve kind of evolved on this is it’s as much about a mental break as it is a physical break," Brown said.

During the off week, a lot of the younger guys scrimmaged against each other and two guys stood out to Brown who could see increased playing time later on this season. That includes Israel Boyce and DayDay Farmer who Brown said both guys will play at some point in 2024.

Hitting the road against Oklahoma State

West Virginia has their first plane trip of the year as they head to Stillwater to face Oklahoma State this weekend.

Brown said the bye week allowed them to get somewhat of a head start on Oklahoma State prep, but he knows the tough place to play that is OSU and how good of a team they are.

"They've lost to two really good football teams," Brown said of OSU's losses to Utah and Kansas State in each of the past two weeks.

"It’s a tough venue. Fans are right on top of you, students are right behind you... They’ve done a nice job there, they’ve created a really good atmosphere," Brown added.

Brown also expects to get the best from running back Ollie Gordon. Gordon tore up the Mountaineers' defense last season in this matchup but has had a slower start to 2024.

"I have a feeling we’re going to see a renewed emphasis on him getting the ball in our game, so we’ve got to be prepared for that," Brown said.

Brown said the game will come down to turnovers, touchdowns in the red zone, and who can run the ball better.

"Both teams want to run it, who can establish it and do a better job on the line of scrimmage," Brown said.


Finding Their Strengths

Brown said one of the best parts of the bye week was he was able to self-scout how his team was doing.

A lot of that for Brown was looking as what works on his offense but said he doesn't want to get away from where his team excels.

"There’s a fine line between having an answer and doing things that aren’t strengths of yours," Brown said.

Brown praised tight end Treylan Davis and his ability in the run game and said his receivers blocked well in the run game against Kansas. Brown said they want quarterback Garrett Greene to run less than he did against the Jayhawks on a weekly basis, while also highlighting the importance of different weapons for Greene.

"You look at how you're getting them the ball, what part of the field, do they have an opportunity to run after the catch, are we getting them to the second level, yes, we look at all of that," Brown said of his self-scout process on offense.

Brown continued to talk about Rodney Gallagher and Kole Taylor as two guys who are really coming along as options on the offensive side of the ball.

"His confidence is growing and he's getting better as a receiver," Brown said of Gallagher. He later added, "We got to continue to get him touches. that's something we got to be intentional about."

Brown said of Taylor, "[he] is growing as a blocker but he’s a great receiving threat." He added there have been times this year they have missed him on offense when he's open but that he will be important to their success as they head into October.

Kickoff for this weekend is set for 4:00 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN2.


----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe

•Like us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3dlc3R2aXJnaW5pYS5yaXZh bHMuY29tL25ld3MvbmVhbC1icm93bi1nZXRzLXJlYWR5LWZvci1va2xhaG9t YS1zdGF0ZS1nYW1lLWR1cmluZy13ZWVrbHktcmFkaW8tc2hvdyIsCiAgICBj c19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNz X2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAg KGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVt ZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFn TmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9h ZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3 YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6 Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2Rl Lmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9z Y3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFy Y2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGd2Vz dHZpcmdpbmlhLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGbmVhbC1icm93bi1nZXRz LXJlYWR5LWZvci1va2xhaG9tYS1zdGF0ZS1nYW1lLWR1cmluZy13ZWVrbHkt cmFkaW8tc2hvdyZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTc0JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9 MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoK Cg==