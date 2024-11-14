Neal Brown gives injury update on Greene, previews Baylor during radio show

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown held his weekly radio show on Thursday, giving injury updates on his team as well as previewing the game against Baylor on Saturday.

The biggest unknown for the Mountaineers this week is who will start at quarterback.

Garrett Greene has not played since the first half of WVU's game against Kansas State on Oct. 19, missing WVU's game on Oct. 26, as well as last week against Cincinnati. Although he did not play last week, Greene was cleared to travel and was only going to play in what Brown called an emergency situation.

Brown said Greene practiced this week and he will be available but did not offer anything up on whether Greene will start.

Nicco Marchiol served as the starting quarterback each of the two games Greene missed, completing 59 percent of his passes for 354 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. He also rushed for a combined 57 yards and a score.

Elsewhere on the injury front is wide receiver Hudson Clement, who missed the Cincinnati game.

Brown also said he practiced and will be available this weekend.

"He will be back, and we’ll need him," Brown said of Clement. Clement is second on the team in receiving yards this season with 383.

Brown also said Aubrey Burks and Ayden Garnes will once again be out on defense, as well as Jaden Bray on offense. He announced both of those moves earlier in the week.