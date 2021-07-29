Nets acquire Jevon Carter in pre-draft trade
Jevon Carter is on the move again.
According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the WVU alum was traded, along with the No. 29 overall pick in Thursday's NBA Draft, to the Brooklyn Nets.
Landry Shamet, a shooting guard that averaged nine points per game last year, was sent to the Phoenix Suns in exchange.
Carter entered the league in 2018 as a second round pick of the Memphis Grizzlies before being traded to Phoenix the following offseason.
This past season, Carter averaged 12 minutes per game off the bench for the Western Conference champions.
