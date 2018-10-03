SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.





Tony Gibson had a turnover problem -- or perhaps better stated a turnover forcing one.

West Virginia had only forced a single turnover through the first two games of the season so heading into Big 12 Conference play the veteran defensive coordinator looked for an answer to remedy that.

It would come in a rather unconventional way.

A miner’s helmet.

Aided by fans emailing with an assist from West Virginia native Steve Antoline in acquiring the helmet a plan was put in motion.

Yes, a helmet with the school logo plastered on the side that would be used as a reward to anybody that created a turnover throughout the course of a game. A concept similar to many that you’re seeing all across college football but with a Mountain State twist.

“It’s a real miner’s hat. I know there were some concerns about that, they said it looked like I bought it from Walmart but it’s a real one. The light works, so that’s the real deal,” Gibson said.

So the coach approached his senior leaders and then the rest of the defense about the idea of putting the turnover helmet into action. Players would don the helmet and have the opportunity to sign it if they were able to create turnovers on the field as even more incentive.

“The more I thought about it, I thought it was a pretty good idea,” he said.

Gibson didn’t need much to convince his players who almost immediately bought into the idea as well following in the footsteps of similar items such as turnovers chains, canes, trashcans and yes even chainsaws as it plays on the good natured fun of the sport.

The helmet was first put into action against Kansas State. A turnover followed.

Three more would be forced in the next game against Texas Tech, including a pick six. It was during that contest that the newest turnover prop would make its public appearance.

That was revealed after Kenny Robinson, who picked off two passes against the Red Raiders was shown on the sideline during the broadcast sporting the white miner’s helmet.

Robinson had to be reminded to get the helmet on his first trip to the sideline due to the rush of recording his first interception of the year, but that wasn’t the case the second time. He made a dart to the sideline and knew where to go.

“I was ready to put it on,” he said.

It would pop up again on several more occasions throughout the game with Keith Washington also sporting it following his game clinching interception.

It seems simple enough, but the idea has worked at least through two games.

“It just motivates everybody because everybody wants to sign the coal miner’s hat now so everybody wants to get more turnovers and get pictures with the hat on and make a play,” Robinson said.

While it doesn’t have an official name just yet as player’s referred to it as either the turnover hat or helmet depending on which one you talked to, one thing is clear it’s here to stay.

“We weren’t getting any turnovers so we finally broke it out against Kansas State and now we have four since then,” Gibson said. "We'll keep it."