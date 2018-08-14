Las Vegas (Nev.) Liberty offensive tackle Brandon Yates wasn’t necessarily surprised when he received his 12th offer from West Virginia this week.

That’s because the 6-foot-5, 280-pounder, was in Morgantown for the final one-day summer camp July 28 and caught the eyes of offensive line coach Joe Wickline.

“We went to the camp and I did pretty good and spoke to coach Wickline for a little bit and I talked to him after I came back to Vegas. Then we talked and he offered me,” he said.