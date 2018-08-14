Ticker
New WVU OL offer Yates has East Coast roots, talks recruitment

Yates camped at West Virginia in July.
Las Vegas (Nev.) Liberty offensive tackle Brandon Yates wasn’t necessarily surprised when he received his 12th offer from West Virginia this week.

That’s because the 6-foot-5, 280-pounder, was in Morgantown for the final one-day summer camp July 28 and caught the eyes of offensive line coach Joe Wickline.

“We went to the camp and I did pretty good and spoke to coach Wickline for a little bit and I talked to him after I came back to Vegas. Then we talked and he offered me,” he said.

