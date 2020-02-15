No. 1 Baylor rolls past No. 14 West Virginia basketball, 70-59
No. 14 West Virginia (18-7, 6-6) had its losing streak extended to three games Saturday night as the Mountaineers fell to top-ranked Baylor (23-1, 12-0) on the road by a score of 70-59.
Baylor jumped out to a 5-2 lead as West Virginia turned the ball over on three of its first four offensive possessions.
With the Bears leading by a score of 7-4, Miles McBride was fouled and went on to make one of two free throws at the line to trim West Virginia’s deficit down to two points. Baylor was able to take advantage following McBride’s free throw and capitalized off a West Virginia turnover to take an 11-5 lead at the 15:29 mark.
This was part of a 10-1 run for the Bears that gave them a 15-5 lead over the Mountaineers. Derek Culver scored West Virginia’s first field goal in nearly seven minutes to make it an eight-point game, but Baylor continued to roll and the Mountaineers continued to struggle in all phases.
A 7-0 run from Baylor followed which made it a 15-point game in favor of the Bears.
Despite a three-pointer from Sean McNeil and jumpers from Oscar Tshiebwe and Jermaine Haley, the Mountaineers continued to struggle and Baylor dominated, taking a 33-14 lead after an 8-0 run with less than four minutes to go until halftime.
From there, West Virginia would end the half on an 8-0 run to put the score at 33-22 in favor of Baylor at halftime.
Halftime Stats:
The Bears started off the second half with six quick points to take a 17-point lead as the Mountaineers committed three turnovers to begin the half. Overall, it was an 8-0 from Baylor to start the half and West Virginia didn’t get its first points of the half until the 15:51 mark when Haley made a pair of free throws.
Turnovers continued to be a problem for West Virginia and Baylor led by a score of 47-25 with 11:30 remaining.
The Mountaineers didn’t make their first field goal of the half until the 10:14 mark when Tshiebwe made a jump shot. This began an 8-0 run for West Virginia that consisted of back-to-back three-pointers from Taz Sherman.
A basket from Baylor’s Freddie Gillespie ended the West Virginia run and gave the Bears a 22-point lead at 55-33 with 8:14 to go.
Sherman made some more three-pointers for the Mountaineers, but Baylor continued to dominate and would cruise to victory from there.
West Virginia will return to Morgantown to host Oklahoma State Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.
Final Stats:
