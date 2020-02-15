No. 14 West Virginia (18-7, 6-6) had its losing streak extended to three games Saturday night as the Mountaineers fell to top-ranked Baylor (23-1, 12-0) on the road by a score of 70-59.



Baylor jumped out to a 5-2 lead as West Virginia turned the ball over on three of its first four offensive possessions.



With the Bears leading by a score of 7-4, Miles McBride was fouled and went on to make one of two free throws at the line to trim West Virginia’s deficit down to two points. Baylor was able to take advantage following McBride’s free throw and capitalized off a West Virginia turnover to take an 11-5 lead at the 15:29 mark.



This was part of a 10-1 run for the Bears that gave them a 15-5 lead over the Mountaineers. Derek Culver scored West Virginia’s first field goal in nearly seven minutes to make it an eight-point game, but Baylor continued to roll and the Mountaineers continued to struggle in all phases.



A 7-0 run from Baylor followed which made it a 15-point game in favor of the Bears.



Despite a three-pointer from Sean McNeil and jumpers from Oscar Tshiebwe and Jermaine Haley, the Mountaineers continued to struggle and Baylor dominated, taking a 33-14 lead after an 8-0 run with less than four minutes to go until halftime.



From there, West Virginia would end the half on an 8-0 run to put the score at 33-22 in favor of Baylor at halftime.