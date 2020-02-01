No. 12/11 West Virginia (17-4, 5-3) avenged its previous defeat to Kansas State (9-12, 2-6) by beating the Wildcats, 66-57, Saturday afternoon in Morgantown.

With the win, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins now has 877 career wins, surpassing legendary University of Kentucky head coach Adolph Rupp for seventh all-time in NCAA Division I men’s basketball. He is now two wins away from tying Dean Smith for sixth all-time.



The Mountaineers jumped out to a 5-2 lead early on thanks to a three-pointer from Emmitt Matthews and two free throws from Oscar Tshiebwe. Kansas State then tied the game up with a three-point play from DaJuan Gordon. Another three-point play, this one from David Sloan, gave the Wildcats an 8-5 lead with just under 17 minutes left in the half.



With Kansas State leading by a score of 9-5, West Virginia scored five straight points to regain the lead at 10-9. This small run was capped off with a three-point play from Derek Culver.



After a three-pointer from Montavious Murphy put Kansas State ahead, 14-11, the Mountaineers responded with a 14-2 run to take a 25-16 lead with 5:27 left until halftime. The run was capped off by a three-pointer from Brandon Knapper.



Kansas State then managed to trim its deficit down to just two points at 27-25 with the help of a 9-2 run.



After the two teams exchanged layups, Matthews made 1-of-2 free throws at the line with six seconds left in the first half to give the Mountaineers a 30-27 halftime lead.