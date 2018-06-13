Clearwater International Academy (Fla.) defensive lineman Sio Nofoagatoto'a sometimes finds himself surprised at how far he’s come quite literally and figuratively in pursuit of the game of college football.

Originally from American Samoa, Nofoagatoto'a always had the dream of playing football in college and that was instilled in him at a young age from his father.

But after his family moved to Australia, that dream seemed a lot more difficult to reach considering the lack of competitive football down under.

“I didn’t know if things would go the way I wanted it to,” he admitted.