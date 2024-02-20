The Tennessee native is the second player from the Wildcats secondary to commit to West Virginia this off-season after safety Jaheem Joseph selected the program Feb. 19.

Hollis, 6-foot-2, 205-pounds, entered the transfer portal Feb. 13 and the Mountaineers were quick to follow suit with a scholarship offer the following day.

The West Virginia football program has struck again in landing a defensive back transfer from Northwestern with a commitment from cornerback Garnett Hollis.

Hollis arrived at Northwestern in 2020 and is coming off his most productive season with 49 tackles, 3 passes defended and an interception while appearing in all 13 games.

Over his career, Hollis appeared in 26 games for the Wildcats and racked up a total of 78 tackles and a pair of interceptions to go along with 6 pass breakups. He played a total of 1,061 snaps.

Georgia Tech also entered the picture with a scholarship offer but ultimately the Mountaineers were able to close the deal led by secondary coach ShaDon Brown.

Hollis becomes the fourth transfer addition to commit to West Virginia in the secondary this off-season following his former teammate Joseph, Colorado State cornerback Ty Crandall and Duquesne cornerback Ayden Garnes.

The Mountaineers are expected to remain aggressive in pursuit of help in the secondary in order to fill out any remaining holes.

Hollis will have one season of eligibility left to close out his career in Morgantown.

WVSports.com will have more with Hollis in the near future.