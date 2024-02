Joseph, 5-foot-10, 190-pounds, announced his decision on social media and fills a need for the Mountaineers in the secondary with the versatility to play several spots.

Joseph spent four years at Northwestern and the Miami native is coming off his most productive season with 24 tackles and 3 interceptions.

He has two seasons remaining in his career and was slated to step into a starting role with the Wildcats prior to entering the portal.

West Virginia offered Feb. 10 and things moved quickly between the two giving the football program a player at a position of need in the back end.

Joseph joins others transfers in the secondary such as Colorado State cornerback TJ Crandall and Duquesne cornerback Ayden Garnes.

WVSports.com will have more with Joseph soon.