The West Virginia 2021 full season is in the books with the Mountaineers wrapping things up at 6-7 with a bowl defeat to Minnesota.

Rivals.com has partnered with PPF and we look at some of their data to review the season and how different positions groups played.





QUARTERBACK:

--West Virginia redshirt junior quarterback Jarret Doege was impressive when kept clean. Across those 336 drop backs, 70.6% of his total, Doege completed 236-327 passes (72.2%) for 2,547 yards with 14 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.

--When under pressure on 29.4% of his total drop backs, Doege completed just 36-94 passes for 507 yards with 5 touchdowns and 7 interceptions.