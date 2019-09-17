Numbers and notes: West Virginia football vs. N.C. State
West Virginia beat North Carolina State 44-27 and WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game.
Rivals.com has partnered with Pro Football Focus and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.
QUARTERBACK:
--Redshirt junior Austin Kendall only attempted two passes over 25 yards on the day, connecting on one for 25 yards on the outside left. On the season, Kendall is now 4-14 for 121 yards on passes thrown 20+ yards downfield with three of those completions resulting in a touchdown.
--On the day, North Carolina State blitzed Kendall on 7 drop backs but he completed 6-6 passes for 106 yards and a touchdown. In those situations he recorded five first downs and the touchdown in addition to a scramble.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news