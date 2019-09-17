News More News
premium-icon
football

Numbers and notes: West Virginia football vs. N.C. State

Redshirt freshman Sam James was targeted 15 times in the West Virginia Mountaineers football win.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

West Virginia beat North Carolina State 44-27 and WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game.

Rivals.com has partnered with Pro Football Focus and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.


QUARTERBACK:

--Redshirt junior Austin Kendall only attempted two passes over 25 yards on the day, connecting on one for 25 yards on the outside left. On the season, Kendall is now 4-14 for 121 yards on passes thrown 20+ yards downfield with three of those completions resulting in a touchdown.

--On the day, North Carolina State blitzed Kendall on 7 drop backs but he completed 6-6 passes for 106 yards and a touchdown. In those situations he recorded five first downs and the touchdown in addition to a scramble.

