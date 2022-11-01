West Virginia battled but fell at home to TCU 41-31. WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game as well as the season moving forward.

Rivals.com has partnered with PPF and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.





QUARTERBACK:

--Redshirt junior JT Daniels completed 2/8 passes over 20+ yards for 58 yards with one touchdown. He has now connected on 15/42 such throws this season for 451 total yards and 4 touchdowns on the season.

--West Virginia kept Daniels clean on 83% of his 47 drop backs. On those 39 attempts, Daniels completed 23-39 passes for 298 yards with 2 touchdowns and a pick.