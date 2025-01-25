West Virginia vs. Kansas State Computer Predictions

West Virginia and Kansas State face off in Manhattan on Saturday night as both teams look to get back into the win column.

Computer models such as BartTorvik, BPI, and KenPom predict the matchup between both teams.

BPI — BPI gives West Virginia a 58.3 percent chance to win on Saturday, with the projected margin of victory at 2.1 points. The Mountaineers are ranked No. 44 in the BPI Rankings, while Kansas State is ranked 89th in BPI.

BartTorvik — BartTorvik gives West Virginia a 71 percent chance to win on Saturday, with the projected margin of victory at 5.3 points in favor of WVU. The projected final score is West Virginia 59, Kansas State 54. The Mountaineers are ranked No. 27 in the T-Rank Rankings, while KSU is ranked No. 95.

KenPom — Similarly to BPI, KenPom gives WVU a 58 percent chance to win on Saturday. The Mountaineers are projected to win 67-65. KenPom ranks WVU 42nd in their rankings, while Kansas State is 96th.

Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m. from the Bramlage Coliseum on Saturday, with the game will be televised on CBSSports Network.