O-Line focusing on technique, expansion in spring

October 9 was a day to forget.

The Mountaineers found themselves on the losing end of a 45-20 bout with the Baylor Bears, struggling to get much of anything done offensively. Quarterbacks Jarret Doege and Garrett Greene were sacked a combined six times, limiting any kind of forward progress.

“We definitely struggled in that game,” center Zach Frazier said. “That’s kind of fuel for us for this coming year, because that wasn’t our standard that we put out there. We definitely turn on that film and try to learn from it.”

This spring, there’s already a strong foundation to build upon. Every starter from a season ago returns, with the only change being Wyatt Milum and Brandon Yates switching sides at the tackle spots.

Also, the team’s depth has gathered an extra year of experience. This plays well for reserves such as Ja’Quay Hubbard and Jordan White, who are expected to see increased snaps this fall.

There’s always ways to improve, however, which is why the group is cracking open the books and focusing on nailing the fundamentals.

“You just have to work on the little things,” Frazier said. “O-line play, it’s just a matter of taking the right first step, having your eyes in the right place. It’s just really little things that were probably keeping us away from being able to run on those teams. I would say just focusing on the little things will help us take that next step.”

Taking that next step is crucial for a unit that allowed the most sacks in the Big 12 last season, 38 for nearly 300 yards.

While offensive line coach Matt Moore remains in place, new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell brought his offense to Morgantown this offseason — perhaps reenergizing the unit this season.

Halfway through the spring, the group has hit its stride.

“It’s going well so far,” Frazier said. “It’s a little different of course. We have a new offensive coordinator, but it doesn’t change too much up front for us. We have the same core group of guys up front, and I feel like we’re all meshing together well right now.”



