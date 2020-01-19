No. 12 West Virginia was shocked on the road falling to Kansas State 84-68. The Wildcats had previously been 0-4 in the Big 12.

The Mountaineers struggled on both ends of the floor and we break down what unfolded by looking at key stats and elements from the game that ultimately led to the result.

--There’s just no way around this one. It’s a bad, bad loss. You’re going to have games like this at times, but what was troubling about this one was how lethargic that West Virginia was for much of this game falling behind by 24-points to a team that was winless in Big 12 Conference play. Outside a 20-3 run that got the Mountaineers back in the game this was just a debacle that you have to just move past. Guard play was the difference in this one as the Wildcats killed the Mountaineers off the dribble. The loss drops West Virginia to 3-2 in the Big 12 and you’d hate to see that this performance could possibly be the reason the Mountaineers don’t challenge for the conference crown.

--Over the past three games, the Mountaineers had allowed on average 48 points, to go along with 30-percent from three and 20-percent from two. Well, Kansas State scored 82 points while shooting 58-percent from the field and 50-percent from three. That’s tied for the most points that the Mountaineers have given up this season with Akron. The defensive effort was just not there at times and the Wildcats got a lot more open looks than opponents have pretty much all year. The first half was especially miserable which put the visitors in a 17-point hole.





CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE REST OF THE OBSERVATIONS