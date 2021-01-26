WVSports - Observations: West Virginia basketball vs. Texas Tech

--The last time West Virginia scored at least 88 points, shot at least 58-percent from the floor and at least 63-percent from three was in 2007. The Mountaineers beat Rutgers 89-83 that day by hitting 65-percent from the field and 66-percent from three. Needless to say offensive days like this haven’t happened much in fact it has only happened four other times in school history outside that 2007 game.

--Sophomore Deuce McBride went out of the game with three fouls and that’s when Texas Tech guard Mac McClung started heating up. But it was McBride that would get the last laugh as he turned in a dominating second half performance in only 15-minutes of action. He scored 19 points on only 6-7 shooting. That’s 19 points in 7 shot attempts, which is basically unheard of. He scored 17 points over the final 7 minutes of the game. He basically put this team on his back down the stretch and willed this team to a win. He finished with 24 points total but his effort in the second half including his game winner is what will be remembered. He also did a fantastic job on the defensive end before he got in foul trouble and held McClung in check in the first half. He also grabbed 7 rebounds and dished out 6 assists. He was +18 in the game, by far the highest in the game for West Virginia.





