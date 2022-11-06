Each week WVSports.com Managing Editor Keenan Cummings provides a look at some of the things that stood out to him during the course of the game and on the stat sheet.

--West Virginia averaged 3.3 yards per play and had 8 three and outs on the offensive side of things with the starters. There was absolutely zero rhythm throughout and the offense managed just 76 rushing yards (54 before the final drive). Things weren’t much better passing the ball finishing at 81 yards from Daniels. Gross. Again, the Iowa State defense is certainly a good unit but there is no excuse for this type of performance in a game that you needed to find a way to win. There was zero explosion on this team in every aspect and for some reason it seemed that the Mountaineers were content trying to run into the strength of the defense and play ball control without any success. West Virginia did have some success trying to speed things up, but this was as disappointing of an effort as any this season all the way around.

----This is the 25th game under Neal Brown that West Virginia has rushed for fewer than 100 yards. He has coached a total of 44. That’s over half the games without mustering 100-yards.





CLICK HERE TO READ THE REST OF THE OBSERVATIONS