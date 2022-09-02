Each week WVSports.com Managing Editor Keenan Cummings provides a look at some of the things that stood out to him during the course of the game and on the stat sheet.

--CJ Donaldson wasn’t just the best running back tonight; he was the best player on the field. The true freshman rushed for 125 yards on 7 (!) carries and blocked a punt on special teams for good measure. I was especially impressed late in the game where he came up in pass protection to lay a key block. He has excellent vision and is fast for a 240-pound back. The biggest complaint with this one is that he simply didn’t tough the ball enough because he is special. I couldn’t find the last time a true freshman rushed for 100-yards in his first game and this was a tight end a few months ago.

--Thought West Virginia was very good on special teams (the almost fair catch gaffe aside). The Mountaineers had their first punt block since 2019 against North Carolina State (Hola Logan Thimmons), limited Pitt to 23 yards per kick return, allowed only one punt return for three yards and averaged 41 yards per punt while three of those were pinned inside the 20. Oliver Straw didn’t have the most distance on his kicks at times, but he had excellent hangtime and prevented any chance of a return. Also, Parker Grothaus certainly proved he was worthy of a scholarship. I have no complaints here.





