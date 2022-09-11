Each week WVSports.com Managing Editor Keenan Cummings provides a look at some of the things that stood out to him during the course of the game and on the stat sheet.

--No excuses, this football team simply didn’t get it done. I don’t care how much the conversation revolved around the improvement that Kansas has made if you can’t beat them at home as a 13.5-point favorite in year four, then what are we really doing? West Virginia led this game 28-14 with a little over 3 minutes left in the first half and Kansas completely took the momentum and never really gave it back until the final seconds of the fourth quarter. But even when it appeared that the Mountaineers were going to capitalize and escape with a win, it was another massive mistake with a personal foul penalty to give the Jayhawks completely new life. There are simply too many mistakes and miscues throughout the game to have any sort of sustained success. At one point in the red zone, West Virginia had two separate false start penalties inside their own ten-yard line at home. You can go on the road and battle Pittsburgh to the end and keep people engaged, you can’t blow one at home to Kansas in a game that for a lot of it the Jayhawks looked like the better football team. This is the first loss against the Jayhawks in Morgantown and the first overall since 2013.

----West Virginia is now 0-2 for the first time since 1979.





