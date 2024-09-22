Observations: West Virginia football vs. Kansas

Each week WVSports.com Managing Editor Keenan Cummings provides a look at some of the things that stood out to him during the course of the game and on the stat sheet.

--Football is a funny game sometimes and a week after West Virginia blew a 34-24 lead with 4:55 remaining, the Mountaineers rallied from down 11 with just 5:39 left. It was almost a mirror image of a week ago, with West Virginia opening things up and allowing the offense to throw the football and get quarterback Garrett Greene making plays with his legs while Kansas decided to go conservative with a chance to ice the clock and weren't able to do it. The Mountaineers get the football back and drive down the field score with 26 seconds left on a beautiful play design to Rodney Gallagher and then forced a turnover on a strip sack to preserve the win. Without the sake of being dramatic this win could very likely save the season for the Mountaineers from a mental perspective because dropping to 1-3 this early would have been a very difficult hole to climb out of with a trip to Oklahoma State next. Still, credit to this team for rallying and winning a game that not many thought they would at that point including myself. We'll see what this game means in the grand scheme of things for this year, but it's certainly worth celebrating tonight.

--Garrett Greene wasn't at his best at times in this one at 15-30 for 295 yards with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions, but he carried this team on his back in the final two drives and made play after play including some really good throws and some nice plays with his legs. He managed the clock well in those situations but used his legs to pick up some big plays to keep the offense moving. The Mountaineers just look like a different team in the two minute and Greene just looks so much more comfortable. He's a senior quarterback and this is one where despite it not being his best overall, that leadership and experience showed up when it mattered. That's the most he has thrown for in a game since 391 against Houston last year.





