WVSports - Observations: West Virginia Mountaineers football at Texas Tech

Each week WVSports.com Managing Editor Keenan Cummings provides a look at some of the things that stood out to him during the course of the game and on the stat sheet.

These observations are a snap shot of what unfolded in the West Virginia 34-27 road loss to Texas Tech and what could happen next for the Mountaineers.





--Credit to the defense in the second half. After giving up 20 points and 235 yards in the first half, the unit held Texas Tech to 7 points and 114 yards. It seemed they struggled at times with the pace and getting into the right spots in the first half, but the unit adjusted. Time and time again they were able to get stops in the second half and it’s unfortunate that the offense wasn’t able to put anything together after how well the unit played in the second half. They were even able to basically gift wrap a score with a turnover on the opening Texas Tech drive on the fumble to steal momentum. You felt like that was when the game could possibly turn but it didn’t.

--Junior Leddie Brown is the best player on the offensive side of the ball and it isn’t even close to me. He added 77 yards on 21 more carries and a pair of touchdowns, while catching 7 passes for 47 more yards. His rushing touchdown total on the season is now at seven, which is matches all of what the Mountaineers did on the ground last year combined. You can’t help but wonder why he didn’t even touch the ball more in this one because he certainly deserved to.





CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE REST OF THE OBSERVATIONS