WVSports - Observations: West Virginia Mountaineers football vs. Eastern Kentucky

Each week WVSports.com Managing Editor Keenan Cummings provides a look at some of the things that stood out to him during the course of the game and on the stat sheet.

--This is pretty much exactly what you wanted to see in a season opener against an overmatched FCS team. It wasn’t perfect, but I didn’t expect it to be still the Mountaineers controlled this thing pretty much from start to finish outside a few hiccups. West Virginia rolled up the most points (56), yards (624) and first downs (31) of the Neal Brown era without really pushing the issue at all in the second half and the defense played well for the most part. The Mountaineers allowed 135 yards and 10 points on two drives, but 62 yards on the other 11 drives and forced a total of seven three and outs. The Mountaineers also held the Colonels to 1-11 on third down. It’s hard to say how much we can take away from this performance because of how much better West Virginia was but the Mountaineers did their job and were able to play a lot of people in the process including a bunch of new faces. We’ll find out a lot more Sept. 26 on where this team stands but today was a solid debut.

--Freshman Zach Frazier is the first true freshman to start for West Virginia the opening game … in at least the last 40-years, but he definitely didn’t look like a freshman. We knew Frazier wasn’t a typical freshman with his wrestling background but he looked the part and really did his job well throughout the course of the game. Do we have a position battle?

--West Virginia had 10 rushes over 10+ yards, after having only 25 all of last season. The five rushing touchdowns is only two short of what the Mountaineers managed all of last year. The four touchdowns are the most since the Oklahoma game in 2018.





