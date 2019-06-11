News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-11 10:56:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Offered 2021 QB Simmons makes WVU camp visit

Ew73wd1qjo0s9zkkpkm5
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Orange Park (Fla.) Oakleaf 2021 quarterback Walter Simmons already held an offer from West Virginia but wanted to showcase what he could do in front of the coaches in a camp setting.

So the 6-foot-1, 180-pound, signal caller made the trek to Morgantown in order to do just that.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}