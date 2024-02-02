And he didn’t leave disappointed with his trip to campus.

Franklin Lakes (N.J.) Ramapo 2025 tight end Charlie Wingfield was excited to see what all West Virginia had to offer.

Wingfield, 6-foot-5, 225-pounds, received a scholarship offer from the Mountaineers during the fall and this experience allowed him to see all of the facilities and meet with the coaching staff.

“The visit went amazing,” he said.

Tight ends coach Blaine Stewart is the lead recruiter for Wingfield, and the 2025 tight end target was able to spend even more time talking with him and learning more about the football program.

“The coaches were all super nice and supportive toward me and my connection with all of them was great, especially Coach Stewart,” he said.

As part of that, Wingfield was able to sit down with Stewart and learn about the West Virginia offense as well as how he could fit into it at the tight end spot.

“I think I’d be able to use my versatility very well in the offense and be able to produce well,” he said.

Wingfield plans on visiting several other schools that have already offered him or are showing major interest, but the Mountaineers certainly made a strong impression. Now, he hopes to make it back to Morgantown for another visit later in the process.

“I would definitely love to get back,” he said.