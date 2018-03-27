Ticker
football

Ohio tackle Bergen sees a lot to like at West Virginia

Bergen was impressed with his experience at West Virginia.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Avon (Oh.) offensive tackle Michael Bergen doesn’t hold an offer from West Virginia yet but a recent stop in Morgantown certainly didn’t hurt things on that front.

Bergen, 6-foot-5, 270-pounds, holds offers from Cincinnati and the majority of the MAC programs but took a visit to West Virginia over the weekend in order to get a look at the program.

It was the first time on campus for the offensive lineman and he was impressed with the experience.

