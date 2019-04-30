CINCINNATI – Cincinnati (Oh.) Elder tight end Joe Royer didn’t know much about West Virginia prior to taking a visit to campus a few weeks ago but the Mountaineers are now solidly in the mix.

Royer, 6-foot-5, 215-pounds, took an unofficial visit to Morgantown March 23 and that visit allowed him the chance to get a real idea of what the football program had to offer on every front.