For the seventh straight season, West Virginia has come up empty-handed against Oklahoma.

The 6th-ranked Sooners (11-1, 8-1) defeated the 13th-ranked Mountaineers (8-3, 6-3) by a score of 59-56 Friday night at Milan Puskar Stadium, officially ending West Virginia’s Big 12 title hopes.



In a classic offensive shootout, West Virginia and Oklahoma racked up over 1,300 yards of total offense and combined for 115 points, but a pair of defensive touchdowns for Oklahoma proved to be the difference.



West Virginia quarterback Will Grier finished 32-of-49 for 539 yards and four touchdowns and Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray threw for 364 yards and three touchdowns with an interception.

Both teams would score on their opening drives as Grier connected with David Sills for a 41-yard touchdown and Murray ran for a 55-yard score. The two teams exchanged touchdowns again with a seven-yard touchdown run from Martell Pettaway and a 25-yard touchdown pass from Murray to Marquise Brown.

The Mountaineers seemed bound for another score on their ensuing drive but an incomplete pass from Grier to Jovani Haskins on 4th-and-6 from Oklahoma’s 10-yard line gave the Sooners a defensive stop.

Oklahoma though would turn the ball over on the ensuing drive with a Murray fumble that was recovered by Kenny Robinson. The Mountaineers failed to take advantage of the opportunity and went three-and-out on that drive.

The Sooners then went ahead with a quick two-play, 66-yard scoring drive that consisted with a 65-yard pass from Murray to Brown and then a one-yard touchdown run from Trey Sermon.

West Virginia answered back on its ensuing offensive drive with its third 75-yard scoring drive which was capped off with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Grier to Sills.

With the game tied at 21-21, Oklahoma wasted no time again with a two-play, 75-yard scoring drive that ended with a 68-yard touchdown run from Kennedy Brooks. Oklahoma would then add another touchdown as Grier was sacked and then fumbled the ball which turned into a 10-yard scoop-and-score for the Sooners.

Trailing 35-21, West Virginia responded with a one-yard touchdown run from Kennedy McKoy on its next offensive drive to put the score at 35-28 in favor of the Sooners at halftime. After one half, the two teams combined for 737 total yards and 63 points as Oklahoma averaged 14.1 yards per play.

Oklahoma received the second half kickoff and marched all the way down to the red zone, but Murray would thrown an interception to Robinson after he was pressured by Reese Donahue.

The Mountaineers capitalized and tied the game at 35-35 with a 57-yard touchdown pass from Grier to Gary Jennings.

On the ensuing drive Oklahoma drove into the red zone again and lined up to go for it on 4th-and-1 from West Virginia’s 15-yard line, but a false start pushed them back. A 37-yard field goal from Austin Seibert then put the Sooners ahead, 38-35, with 5:52 left in the third quarter.

West Virginia then regained the lead at 42-38 late in the third on the ensuing drive which consisted of 11 plays and 75 yards and ended with a one-yard quarterback sneak from Grier for the touchdown.

The back-and-forth scoring continued as Oklahoma took the lead with another big play as Murray found Brown for a 45-yard touchdown pass, putting the score at 45-42. This lead was short-lived as Grier and the West Virginia offense quickly responded with a 75-yard touchdown pass to Jennings to give the Mountaineers a 49-45 lead after three quarters.

Oklahoma again answered back on the next drive as Murray found a wide open Grant Calcaterra for a two-yard touchdown pass on 4th-and-goal, giving the Sooners a 52-49 lead. The Sooners then took a two-possession at 59-49 as Oklahoma’s defense forced a second Grier fumble and returning it again to the house.

West Virginia answered with a 17-yard touchdown run from Pettaway to come within one possession of Oklahoma, 59-56.

Oklahoma recovered the ensuing onside kick as West Virginia was called for offsides. The Sooners later converted a critical 4th-and-5 and would run out the clock from there.

The victory sends Oklahoma to next week’s Big 12 Championship Game against Texas and West Virginia will now wait its bowl destination.