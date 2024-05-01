West Virginia made Small a priority in the transfer portal and those efforts paid off with a commitment to the program giving the Mountaineers the high-level floor general that the coaching staff needed.

Small, 6-foot-2, 180-pounds, selected the Mountaineers over a number of opportunities including Kansas, Mississippi, Miami, Villanova and plenty of others. He was considered one of the top players available in the transfer portal at the point guard position in this cycle.

The news was first reported by Jon Rothstein.

The West Virginia basketball program has secured a major piece to the roster rebuild with a commitment from Oklahoma State transfer point guard Javon Small.

There was also a connection considering Director of Player Personnel Nelson Hernandez was on staff with the Cowboys last season.

The Indiana native started his career at East Carolina where he spent two seasons and showed significant improvement as a sophomore averaging 15.8 points and 5.6 assists across 34.7 minutes per game. That was up from 2.0 points and 1.1 assists that he averaged in just 9.1 minutes per game as a true freshman.

Small then entered the transfer portal and ended up at Oklahoma State where he averaged 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting 44-percent from the field and 37-percent from three. His efforts earned him all-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors at the end of the year.

Against West Virginia last season Small scored 15 points on 5-6 shooting with 12 rebounds and 7 assists and he more than proved himself capable in the Big 12 Conference last season.

Small has one season of eligibility remaining in his career.

Small becomes the latest transfer portal addition for West Virginia joining Drake forward Tucker DeVries, University of Illinois-Chicago wing Toby Okani, Fresno State big Eduardo Andre, Illinois guard Sencire Harris and Illinois forward Amani Hansberry as the Mountaineers are looking to reshape the roster with a new head coach.

Overall, the Mountaineers are now up to eight scholarship players on the roster.

WVSports.com will have more with Small in the near future.