WVSports - Oklahoma State pulls away early, downs West Virginia 27-13

Following an Oklahoma State rushing touchdown early in the second quarter, the West Virginia football team was staring at the Cowboys’ backs all afternoon.

Oklahoma State’s uptempo offense was able to get on the scoreboard early and often and, combined with an abundance of negative penalties, resulted in the Mountaineers falling by a 27-13 final score Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater.

The initial score — a 66-yard rushing touchdown by Oklahoma State running back L.D. Brown — caused an early shift in momentum in favor of the Cowboys. West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege would fumble on the next possession, resulting in an Oklahoma State scoop and score touchdown and an extension of the Cowboys’ lead.

West Virginia’s woes continued on the team’s next offensive possession as, despite marching down into Oklahoma State territory, a field goal attempt was botched due to a fumbled hold, leaving the Mountaineers scoreless.

However, West Virginia’s lack of scoring would not last. Doege connected with sophomore wide receiver Winston Wright for a 70-yard touchdown with just under four minutes left in the first half, shrinking the Mountaineers’ deficit to 10 points.

The Cowboys were able to add a field goal just before the break in action, giving them a 20-7 advantage.

Entering halftime, West Virginia had accumulated 70 penalty yards — a key factor to the Mountaineers' lack of progress. That number would balloon up to 106 by game’s end, coming on 12 total penalties.

In the third quarter, West Virginia linebacker Tony Fields stepped in front of a Shane Illingworth pass for his first interception of the year, and the Mountaineers were able to end the drive with a successful field goal, closing the gap to 20-10.

Evan Staley was able to add another field goal on its next offensive possession, making it a one score game. Yet, Oklahoma State (2-0) was able to add a touchdown in the game's final two minutes, ultimately cementing West Virginia's fate and the game's 27-13 final score.

For the second week in a row, West Virginia running back Leddie Brown rushed for more than 100 yards, ending the day with 103 on 26 carries. Wright led the Mountaineers in receiving, finishing with six receptions for 127 yards.

The Mountaineers will return home next week and play host to the Baylor Bears, with the game kicking off at noon.