OL Collins impressed on junior day stop to West Virginia football
Greer (S.C.) offensive lineman Jaydon Collins received an offer from West Virginia in December but was able to get a firsthand look at the program by visiting campus for the junior day over the weekend.
Collins, 6-foot-6, 265-pounds, made the trek north for the festivities for the first time and was impressed by pretty much the entire presentation from start to finish.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news