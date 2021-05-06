WVSports - OL Frazier 'a little different' up front for West Virginia football

Zach Frazier became the first true freshman to start for West Virginia along the offensive line in over 40-years and that wasn’t by accident.

The Fairmont native not only was physically prepared for the challenge after wrestling in high school and putting an emphasis on building his strength but was mentally ready as well.

And some of that stems from the time him and his father, a former player at Fairmont State, have dedicated to learning the offensive line position and the game at large.

“He’s a little different He is a football guru. He loves it and he likes to dissect plays. His dad loves football too and that’s always kind of been their deal together,” position coach Matt Moore said. “They don’t go golf, they don’t go fishing, they sit around and watch old WVU football games and talk about who the MIKE is, the three technique and who they need to double team so he’s a little different.”

Frazier started the first game at center after Chase Behrndt was suspended and was then moved to left guard where he spent the remainder of the season. The true freshman didn’t just play, he handled his own playing 675 snaps in his first season out of high school and demonstrating he belonged.

Frazier was charged with only one sack in his protection and only 11 hurries on the season for a pass blocking efficiency grade of 97.4, while he proved even more effective in run blocking.

“He’s way ahead of where most guys are. Understands the game so that makes it easier on my side as far as teaching,” Moore said.

The mid-season adjustment showcased the versatility of the homegrown product and helped him realize that he could quickly adapt and think on his feet.

Now, with Behrndt moving onto the next level Frazier has slid back over to the center spot and has quickly developed into a leader of that unit. He spent the majority of his snaps at center this spring and has caught the attention of the coaching staff.

“I really like his progress there; I think he has a chance to be a special player. Strong, really understands the game, studies. He’s the quarterback up front without question,” head coach Neal Brown said. “Have high expectations for him at that position and pretty fired up about it.”

As the center, Frazier is responsible for commanding the offensive line in protection and the run game which has forced him into communicating more with his teammates by using his voice. The game itself also has slowed down as he understands the offense more than he did a season ago.

“It’s a lot easier and it comes more naturally,” he said.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Frazier wasn’t even afforded an actual off-season last summer which makes his progression even more impressive on the surface.

Now, with a full spring under his belt and more command of what he is doing the sky is the limit for Frazier on the field. It’s something that while many would be impressed to simply make it as a freshman, Frazier is instead focused on what he has to do next to become even better.

It’s a statement you can believe, especially because of the time he spends crafting his knowledge of the game and what is asked out of him along the offensive line.

“I’ve just continued to work on my craft and perfect my technique,” Frazier said. “I’m always working on it. It’s never good enough.”