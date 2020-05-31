 WVSports - OL Harden gets West Virginia football offer, looking at visit
OL Harden gets West Virginia football offer, looking at visit

Harden has been in touch with the West Virginia Mountaineers football program for quite some time.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

West Virginia has been in contact with Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Stranahan offensive tackle Kareem Harden since the winter but things have suddenly picked up after an offer from the Mountaineers.

Harden, 6-foot-4, 290-pounds, had been speaking with tight ends coach Travis Trickett for quite some time but on a FaceTime call with the assistant is when he got the good news.

