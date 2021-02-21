Lakeland (Fla.) 2022 offensive lineman Miguel Maldonado has started to pick up some serious attention on the recruiting trail of late and one of the most recent offers came from West Virginia.

Maldonado, 6-foot-6, 320-pounds, has been in touch with running backs coach Chad Scott for a while but just recently jumped into the mix with a scholarship offer. The coaches were first in contact with his coaches but then were able to get to know the player himself.