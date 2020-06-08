News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-08 16:55:30 -0500') }} football Edit

OL Rimac finds his fit with West Virginia football

Rimac was attracted to the campus and coaches with the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

Brunswick (Oh.) offensive tackle Tomas Rimac had been to West Virginia a few times and knew that it was the place he wanted to spend his college career.

So he ended any suspense Monday by informing the coaching staff that he was ready to commit to the Mountaineers.

“When I went down there, I had the feeling I fit there. I love the city and I loved the atmosphere at the game. West Virginia is blue-collar and hard-working,” he said.

