Brunswick (Oh.) offensive tackle Tomas Rimac had been to West Virginia a few times and knew that it was the place he wanted to spend his college career.

So he ended any suspense Monday by informing the coaching staff that he was ready to commit to the Mountaineers.

“When I went down there, I had the feeling I fit there. I love the city and I loved the atmosphere at the game. West Virginia is blue-collar and hard-working,” he said.