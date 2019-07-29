News More News
OL Taylor has West Virginia, Pittsburgh as his top two

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor

It seems an old fashioned Backyard Brawl has broken out on the recruiting trail when it comes to the battle for the services of Elyria (Oh.) Elyria Catholic offensive lineman Branson Taylor.

Taylor, 6-foot-7, 285-pounds, has narrowed his list of college options down to a top two of West Virginia and Pittsburgh after taking an unofficial visit to Morgantown July 25. It was the second visit to campus for the offensive tackle but the most extensive to date.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect took an official visit to Pittsburgh in mid-June and now lists those two programs as the last standing in his recruitment.

