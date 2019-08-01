With West Virginia's fall camp set to open tomorrow, WVSports.com takes a look at the initial depth chart heading into the practices and offers a sentence on each player. Note that this is not a projected depth chart, simply the one released by West Virginia inside the media guide. So let's get started.

The West Virginia Mountaineers football team has an ongoing competition at quarterback.

QB: 12 Austin Kendall, r-Jr. — One of three players currently in the mix for the starting job after transferring over in the winter from Oklahoma and fits the scheme with a quick release and plus athleticism. 11 Jack Allison, r-Jr.— Served as an adequate, strong-armed backup last season and is the only member of the quarterback competition with a career start under his belt. 10 Trey Lowe, r-Fr. — Lowe is an athletic quarterback that has continued to develop.

Leddie Brown is just one piece to a loaded West Virginia Mountaineers backfield.

RB: 6 Kennedy McKoy, Sr.— McKoy continued to impress in an expanded role a season ago and the versatile back, who’s as skilled as a pass catcher as he is carrying the ball, will open camp atop the totem pole. 32 Martell Pettaway, Sr. — More of the thunder to the lighting over McKoy, the Detroit native plays a physical brand of football but also has surprising versatility in the passing game with his most productive season to date last year. 4 Leddie Brown, So. — A physical back that also impressed with his pass catching as a true freshman, but should be primed for larger role in year two. 20 Alec Sinkfield, r-So. — A classic one-cut and go type that has speed in the open field, Sinkfield will look to bounce back from an injury that cost him most of 2018.

Drummond is one of two fullbacks listed on the West Virginia Mountaineers football depth chart.

FB: 42 Logan Thimons, r-Jr. – A former linebacker, Thimons now makes his hay blocking them as an athletic option that will most likely serve as a path clearer in the offensive scheme. 41 Elijah Drummond, r-Jr. – Drummond has spent his time in the program and the physical in-state fullback was born to play the position with a sense of toughness.

Haskins is the leading returning receiver at the tight end position for the West Virginia Mountaineers football team.

TE: 84 Jovani Haskins, r-Jr. – Haskins transferred from Miami and the athletic tight end brings a different element with his ability to run and stretch the field at the position. 85 T.J. Banks, r-Fr. – Banks redshirted a season ago but possesses the size and physical attributes to see the field in 2019. 87 Mike O'Laughlin, r-Fr. – A natural pass catcher, an injury sidelined O'Laughlin a season ago but as he returns to form could be used to stretch the field.

Simmons returns with the most experience for the West Virginia football team at wide receiver.

WR: 1 T.J. Simmons, r-Jr. – Simmons returns as the most experienced pass catcher in the wide receiver group and his skill set as well as opportunity lends itself to a major step forward this fall. 36 Ricky Johns, r-So. – Johns has bounced around spots in his career but has settled into his role at receiver and put together a solid spring. 83 Bryce Wheaton, r-Fr. – A complement to James, Wheaton is a big bodied outside receiver that can use his size to go up and get the football in the air. 14 Tevin Bush, Jr. – A jack-of-all-trades type that could be used as a receiver or ball carrier with plenty of speed to burn. 88 Isaiah Esdale, Jr. – Esdale has seen limited action in his career but has quickly developed into a dependable option on the inside with good hands. 13 Sam James, r-Fr. – A deep threat on the outside, James impressed all spring with his ability to get behind the defense with his speed. 86 Ricky Fields, r-Fr. – Fields has good size and isn't afraid to go over the middle to catch the football as he could be used at multiple spots.



McKivitz is the strongest returning piece on the West Virginia offensive line.

OL: 53 Colton McKivitz, r-Sr. – A three year starter, McKivitz makes the move from the right to the left side and the former basketball player is an athletic lineman with good feet. 71 Junior Uzebu, r-Fr. – Slated to open camp as the backup at left tackle, the freshman has the size and skill set you want to see at that spot. 57 Mike Brown, r-Jr. – Brown has limited experience after not playing a single down in high school, but was one of the standouts of the spring and should factor heavily into the picture at the other vacant guard spot. 62 Zach Davis, r-Jr. – The former walk-on prospect has fared well enough that he has positioned himself for a possible role this fall as a depth piece. 69 Blaine Scott, r-Fr. – A tough-nosed option that will play the interior, Scott figures to battle to be one of the players that will see time at guard. 76 Chase Behrndt, r-Jr. – After switching back and forth between defense and offense, the Missouri product has found a home on the offensive line and is likely the front runner for the starting center position. 66 Adam Stilley, r-So. – The walk-on has played his way into the mix at center after seeing reps during the spring. 78 Jacob Buccigrossi, r-Jr. – The concern with Buccigrossi, as it's been for several years, is his health but as long as that's fine he could challenge given his experience. 73 Josh Sills, r-Jr. – Now a seasoned guard, Sills is one of the standouts of the West Virginia front and should only continue to grow in his third season as one of the premier options in the league at his spot. 68 Briason Mays, r-Fr. – While young, Mays has the potential to play several different positions and at worst will be counted on for depth. 72 Kelby Wickline, r-Sr. – Son of a coach, the third year player can move around to play any of the spots on the offensive line and is an athletic, intelligent option that will settle in as the right tackle on the Mountaineer front. 70 Tyler Thurmond, r-So. – Now two years removed from a redshirt, Thurmond will served as a depth piece on the right side to begin the year.

Stills is one of several returning players for West Virginia on the defensive line.

DL: 46 Reese Donahue, Sr. – Now bigger and stronger, Donahue has been a consistent presence on the defensive line for the past three seasons and that strength should help him handle his role more effectively as a leader of the unit. 55 Dante Stills, So. – Stills was one of the bright spots on the defensive line as a true freshman and now bigger, stronger will look to take an even bigger step forward. 56 Darius Stills, Jr. – One of the returning pieces, the athletic nose guard is from a much different mold than in the past at that spot and should fit in nicely with the new scheme. 90 Brenon Thrft, r-Sr. – Thrift is slotted as the backup at nose and will look to make the most of his final season of college football but must find consistency. 12 Taijh Alston, r-So. – The junior college defensive end enrolled in January and immediately proved his mettle as one of the best pass rushers on the team. 13 Jeffery Pooler, Jr., r-Jr. – A developing player that is starting to come into his own, Pooler seems primed for his biggest step yet as a defensive end in his fourth year. 33 Quondarius Qualls, r-Sr. – A former linebacker, Qualls is more at home as a pass rusher on the defensive line which is where he'll be this fall.

Cowan is competing for the starting bandit role for West Virginia this fall.

LB: 32 Vandarius Cowan, r-So. – A long, athletic linebacker that makes for an exciting match at the bandit spot after transferring from Alabama a season ago. 31 Zach Sandwisch, r-Jr. – Sandwisch made the most of his opportunities a season ago down the stretch with the most productive play of his career but now he has moved to bandit and will need to show he can do what is asked. 18 Charlie Benton, r-Jr. – Benton is a former safety that brings serious athleticism to the linebacker spot but he will need to show that he has bounced back from an ACL injury. 35 Josh Chandler, So. – Played sparingly as a freshman but his athleticism makes for a natural fit at the WILL spot in the new scheme and should make an impact this fall. 26 Deamonte Lindsay, r-Sr. – Lindsay has moved around during his career but his size makes him an intriguing fit at WILL as he's been a standout special teams performer. 17 Exree Loe, r-So. – Loe, a former safety, as length and athleticism which makes him an intriguing fit at the WILL as he continues to fill out his frame. 10 Dylan Tonkery, r-Jr. – Tonkery has seen action each of the last two years but battled injuries last season now looks to rebound as a force in the middle of the defense. 51 Jake Abbott, r-So. – A tough-nosed player that just seems to be in the right spot more often than not, Abbott could be a factor as a depth piece in the middle. 34 Shea Campbell, r-Sr. – Campbell was a favorite of the old staff and earned his way onto the field for significant playing time when Tonkery went down with an injury but the question now is can he reprise that role? 9 JoVanni Stewart, Sr. – While not the biggest, the Texas native has stood out for being in the right spot consistently and also brings a physical element to the game after playing out of position at linebacker last season. 8 Kwantel Raines, r-Fr. – Raines wasn't counted on as a true freshman but will have his opportunities to make a dent on the depth chart behind Stewart with his size.





Norwood has been moved to safety for West Virginia.

S: 29 Sean Mahone, r-Jr. – Mahone has bounced around in the secondary but will have his biggest opportunity yet with all of the turnover at the safety spot to see the field. 4 Josh Norwood, Sr. – A former cornerback, Norwood was moved to safety in the summer and his physical brand of play should make him a candidate to make a significant leap forward over an impressive debut season a year ago. 22 Jake Long, r-Jr. – Long is an elite athlete but due to an injury and inconsistency has yet to put it all together, he will have that chance at multiple safety spots this fall. 39 Dante Bonamico, r-Jr. – The tough-nosed walk-on has been a productive piece in his career and is going to be one of the prime competitors to see snaps at free safety.

CB: 28 Keith Washington, Sr. – Washington will be counted on to be the leader at cornerback after grading out as one of the best players on defense at the position a season ago. 11 Nicktroy Fortune, Fr. – A true freshman that possesses size and length to create issues for opposing wide receivers at the position. 20 Tae Mayo, Fr. – A true freshman that is a true cover corner and set the record for interceptions as a standout high school prospect. 24 Hakeem Bailey, r-Sr. – Bailey has dealt with inconsistency at times but now a senior is primed to make his final year count at cornerback. 5 Dreshun Miller, Jr. – The junior college prospect enrolled in January and has excellent size as well as speed giving the Mountaineers a physical cornerback option.

Staley was very productive in multiple roles last season with West Virginia.

ST: 30 Evan Staley, r-Jr. – Staley is the primary option for West Virginia on special teams but more than held his own last season connecting on 16-20 field goals, 59-60 on PATs and averaging 56.6 yards per kickoff with 24 touchbacks. 39 Casey Legg, r-Fr. – Legg will compete with Staley for the primary kicking options after a redshirt season last year. 64 Rex Sunahara, r-Sr. – Sunahara didn't have his name mentioned all season, which is exactly what you want for the starting long snapper when it comes to doing his job. 51 Kyle Poland, r-Jr. – Poland is next up to compete with Sunahara, although that will be a difficult job to wrestle away. 52 J.P. Hadley, r-Fr. – Hadley is the third player set to compete for long snapping duties and was an impressive high school option before redshirting this past season.



