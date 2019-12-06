West Virginia is still looking for help on the defensive front in the 2020 recruiting class and is set to host one prospect that could provide it in Clearwater Academy International (Fla.) pass rusher Wesley Bailey.

Bailey, 6-foot-5, 225-pounds, made the transition from the offensive side to defense and is has paid off with a number of power five offers including West Virginia.

Bailey has already made official visits to Central Michigan and Illinois, but plans to be busy over the next couple weeks.