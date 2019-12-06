News More News
Pass rusher Bailey set for West Virginia football official visit

Defensive end Wesley Bailey is set for an official visit to see the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
Defensive end Wesley Bailey is set for an official visit to see the West Virginia Mountaineers football program. (Nick Lucero / Rivals)
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

West Virginia is still looking for help on the defensive front in the 2020 recruiting class and is set to host one prospect that could provide it in Clearwater Academy International (Fla.) pass rusher Wesley Bailey.

Bailey, 6-foot-5, 225-pounds, made the transition from the offensive side to defense and is has paid off with a number of power five offers including West Virginia.

Bailey has already made official visits to Central Michigan and Illinois, but plans to be busy over the next couple weeks.

