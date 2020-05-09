Pass rusher Capers excited over West Virginia football offer
Sumter (S.C.) linebacker Miles Capers had been talking to West Virginia for around two months but now the Mountaineers have taken things up a notch by offering a scholarship.
Capers, 6-foot-4, 215-pounds, had been receiving pictures and other items from defensive coordinator Vic Koenning for some time but he then got word that the assistant had news.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news