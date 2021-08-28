Pass rusher Hinton adds West Virginia football offer
Hattiesburg (Miss.) pass rusher Tabias Hinton is just starting to tip his toes into the fast-moving waters of the recruiting process.
But the 6-foot-3, 203-pounder, has already started to collect an impressive number of offers including Michigan, Mississippi State and most recently West Virginia.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news