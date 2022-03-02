Pass rusher Kilbane excited about West Virginia offer
Lakewood (Oh.) St. Edward linebacker Michael Kilbane had contact with West Virginia for some time but things really started to get serious of late between the two.
Those discussions with inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz along with head coach Neal Brown, defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley and defensive line coach AJ Jackson eventually led to a scholarship offer from the Mountaineers.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news