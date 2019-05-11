Charlotte (N.C.) Mallard Creek pass rusher Quentin Williams knows that he has a hard decision to make at some point in the coming months.

But the 6-foot-4, 230-pound, prospect is inching closer by cutting his list down to a final five that includes West Virginia, Miami, Virginia Tech, Louisville and North Carolina.

Collectively each of those programs offer a defensive scheme that is appealing to him as either a pass rushing linebacker or defensive end while he also has developed a strong connection with the coaches.